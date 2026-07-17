Eight killed in Israeli strike in Gaza Strip

An Israeli strike killed at least eight people and wounded 20 on Sunday during a funeral in Nusseirat, in the central Gaza Strip, of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli strike earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing local health authorities. Agence France-Presse said the strike was carried out near a market, BTA reported.

The total number of casualties in the coastal territory reached 12 on Friday, the agency said.

The Palestinian group "Hamas" condemned the strike in Nusseirat as "a brutal massacre" mourners and called on mediators, as well as the UN, to take measures to stop the Israeli actions.

In turn, the Israeli army said it had attacked a cell of the armed group "Islamic Jihad", which controls parts of the enclave along with "Hamas".

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they were "aware that people who were not involved were injured as a result of the strike".

Meanwhile, the Israeli army recommended that residents of Deir al-Balah evacuate due to an impending strike by launching a drone with a recorded voice call, Reuters reported.