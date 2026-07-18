Escalation in the Middle East: IRGC blocks oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM retaliates with strikes in Hormo

The situation in the Middle East reached a critical point in the early hours of July 18, 2026. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) took unprecedented action, as blocked four oil tankers escorted by the US Navy in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. In response, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted a series of powerful airstrikes in southern Iran Hormozgan Province, where three dead.

The Strait of Hormuz Blockade: A Direct Confrontation Between the US and Iran

According to information disseminated by state media in Tehran, the IRGC fleet blocked the convoy's path in the narrowest part of the international waterway. The Iranian forces' command announced that it would not allow the passage of vessels violating its security rules, defining Washington's intervention as an “unacceptable red line“.

The incident occurs against the backdrop of the naval blockade renewed by the administration of President Donald Trump. Industry experts comment to the international agency Reuters (source: reuters.com) that this move by the IRGC is a direct response to US attempts to control traffic and charge commercial ships for safe passage.

CENTCOM attacks Hormozgan: Destroyed infrastructure and casualties

Immediately after the tanker incident, US forces went on the offensive. The Pentagon confirmed that warplanes and drones carried out precision strikes on key targets in Hormozgan province, located on the coast of the strait. The targets included command centers, radar stations, IRGC missile silos, and transportation infrastructure around the key port of Bandar Abbas.

According to a statement from CENTCOM, published on its official website (source: centcom.mil), the attacks were part of a campaign to “degrade Iran's ability to threaten international shipping“. Meanwhile, local health authorities in Hormozgan, quoted by the regional network IranWire (source: iranwire.com), confirmed that the strikes on the city of Bandar Hamir and surrounding areas were at least three people died.

Economic consequences: Panic and shock in energy markets

The blocking of the Strait of Hormuz - the artery through which about 20% of the world's oil traffic passes - caused immediate panic on international stock exchanges. CNN (source: cnn.com) reported that Iran has already launched retaliatory missile attacks against US facilities in Syria and Bahrain, and neighboring countries have activated their air defense systems.

Within just a few hours of the first reports of clashes, the price of Brent crude oil jumped by more than 8%, surpassing critical levels. Financial analysts from Bloomberg (source: bloomberg.com) warn that if the blockade lasts more than 48 hours, global fuel supply chains will collapse. The situation is complicated by Tehran's threat to activate the Houthi rebels in Yemen, which would also close access to the Red Sea through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Timeline of the Escalation: The Road to Military Confrontation