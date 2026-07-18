Tensions in Ukraine have reached critical levels after a wave of discontent among Ukrainian soldiers on the front and in the rear grew into an open rebellion against the political decisions of the state leadership.

The unprecedented clash was triggered by President Volodymyr Zelensky's sudden decision to dismiss the extremely popular defense minister, Mykhailo Fedorov – a move that sparked massive civil protests and a serious rift in the army.

Soldiers tell BBC: “Old fossils are eating us alive”

Overnight, a number of high-ranking and rank-and-file Ukrainian military personnel came out with sharp and direct criticism of the commander-in-chief. In a BBC report, front-line soldiers openly condemned Zelensky's decision. They identify Fedorov, who is only 35 years old and is the architect of the army's technological modernization, as the man who managed to break Russia's military superiority through innovation and the mass deployment of drones.

“If you can't get along with the old fossils, they will eat you alive“, a Ukrainian serviceman with the pseudonym Natasha told the BBC, referring to the deep conflict between the young technocrat minister and the traditional, Soviet-style military leadership in the person of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Sirsky.

According to analyses by international observers published by the Atlantic Council, Fedorov was replaced precisely because of his attempt to reform the ossified military bureaucracy. Before his dismissal, he openly demanded Syrsky's replacement, accusing him of blocking digital innovations and "dividing the country instead of defeating Russia."

Mass protests in Kiev and the country for the second night in a row

Fedorov's dismissal unleashed a wave of discontent that Ukraine has not seen since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Thousands of citizens, relatives of servicemen and activists gathered in front of the presidential office on "Bankova" Street in Kiev, as well as in squares in Lviv, Odessa, Dnipro and Nikolaev.

As reported by the Ukrainian publication The New Voice of Ukraine, the demonstrators chanted "Shame!" and “Bring back Fedorov!“, demanding the resignation of General Sirsky. Discontent in the army is also growing due to the fact that Fedorov was about to implement a large-scale reform to triple the salaries of front-line infantry and introduce clear deadlines for the demobilization of veterans.

Social media explosion: Ukrainian military bloggers' reactions

The internal tension quickly spread to the digital space, where influential Ukrainian military correspondents and bloggers reacted sharply to the news. Dozens of posts have appeared on popular Telegram channels accusing the political leadership of “betraying modernization“.

Most commentators note that Fedorov's removal deprives the army of a digital command system and timely supply of drones, which directly threatens the lives of frontline fighters. Military bloggers warn that morale in the trenches has dropped to a critical level, as soldiers see this decision as a victory for the old nomenclature over innovative thinking.

Political analyses: Risks of a deep institutional crisis

Political analysts in Kiev and internationally define the situation as the most serious internal crisis in Ukraine since the beginning of the war. According to local experts quoted by Kyiv Post, Zelensky is trapped: on the one hand, he is trying to maintain the loyalty of the traditional army command in the person of Syrsky, but on the other - he is losing the support of the younger, technological generation of officers and civil society. Western analysts emphasize that this rift could seriously shake the confidence of international partners, who saw in Fedorov a guarantor of transparency and reforms in the defense sector.

Political crisis and interim cabinet

To contain the chaos, President Volodymyr Zelensky made a joint statement during a briefing with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is visiting Kiev. Zelensky acknowledged the systemic tension between the ministry and the General Staff, stating that “in such circumstances, one must choose a side”, Armenpress quoted him as saying.

The ministry is currently headed by an interim head, General Yevgeny Khmara, the former head of the “Alpha” special forces of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), PBS News reports. However, the appointment of a permanent minister has been blocked because the Verkhovna Rada is on summer recess until mid-August, and Ukrainian law requires the defense minister to be a civilian.

Military experts warn that this sudden political crisis and the open rift between frontline soldiers and the political leadership in Kiev pose a huge risk of weakening the country’s defense capabilities at a crucial moment in the war.