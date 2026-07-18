US Homeland Security Secretary Threatens Election Officials with Prison

In an emergency statement from the White House, US Homeland Security Secretary Marquan Mullin issued an unprecedented warning to local and state election officials, leading world agencies reported on July 17.

The administration threatened criminal prosecution, heavy financial penalties and effectively jail any administrator who refuses to implement new federal guidelines for voter security and verification.

Direct pressure from the Department of Homeland Security

According to Mullin, quoted in a report by ReutersIf election officials are given tools to protect the vote but they knowingly choose not to use them, they will be held personally liable. “These individuals may be subject to fines, penalties and, depending on the extent of the violation, even imprisonment“, the Homeland Security chief was categorical.

The DHS emergency press conference followed President Donald Trump's address, in which he again expressed doubts about the reliability of American voting machines and stated that foreign countries have potential access to voter data.

The White House's main demands include:

Mandatory citizenship verification: States must run their voter rolls through the updated federal SAVE database to filter out individuals without U.S. citizenship.

States must run their voter rolls through the updated federal SAVE database to filter out individuals without U.S. citizenship. Funding Ultimatum: The federal government will block election grants for states that refuse to cooperate.

The federal government will block election grants for states that refuse to cooperate. Two-week response period: Official letters requesting immediate action were sent to key states, including California, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New Jersey.

Institutional resistance and constitutional debate

The harsh rhetoric from Washington immediately met with serious resistance. Authoritative legal experts, quoted by The New York Times, remind that according to the US Constitution, the organization and management of the electoral process are the express prerogative of the individual states, and not of the executive branch in Washington.

Reactions at the local level were not long in coming:

Pennsylvania: State authorities have categorically refused to hand over the requested personal data of voters, describing the White House's claims as speculative.

State authorities have categorically refused to hand over the requested personal data of voters, describing the White House's claims as speculative. Nevada: The state's secretary of state rejected the DHS data and said there was no evidence of mass voting by foreigners.

The state's secretary of state rejected the DHS data and said there was no evidence of mass voting by foreigners. Congress: House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a statement to The Hill (thehill.com), accused the administration of planting conspiracy theories to undermine public trust before the November vote.

International analysts: Risk to democratic stability

The escalation of tone in Washington quickly echoed on the international stage. Leading geopolitical experts and foreign observers expressed deep concern about the stability of American institutions. According to European think tanks cited in the BBC's global political review, such direct pressure on the election administration could paralyze the work of local polling stations and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the next election results, regardless of who wins. International law experts warn that the internal political turmoil in the United States is weakening the country's global leadership position. They note that while Washington is engaged in unprecedented domestic judicial and institutional wars, this opens a window for foreign autocratic regimes to question the sustainability of the Western democratic model as a whole.

Human rights groups add that the massive pressure from federal agencies risks the unlawful deletion of legitimate American citizens from voter registration due to outdated data in the systems used. Political tensions in the US remain at an all-time high as various states decide whether to obey Washington's orders or seek protection in court.