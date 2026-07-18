Iran confirms casualties after US strikes, Kuwait activates air defenses

Iranian state media, quoted by the global news agency Al Jazeera, officially confirmed at least three civilians were killed and eight wounded.

The casualties were recorded in the latest US airstrikes in the strategic coastal province of Hormozgan. The Pentagon issued an official comment, saying that the US actions were “a measured response to protect international shipping“, while Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attacks as “a gross violation of international law“. In an urgent statement, the White House called for immediate de-escalation but stressed that it would not hesitate to defend its allies in the region.

In response to the attacks, Iran took immediate military action in the Persian Gulf. The semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported a direct missile strike on the maritime navigation control tower on Larak Island. The incident is the latest episode in tensions in the Strait of Hormuz — the world’s most important oil artery, through which about a fifth of global consumption passes.

Bloomberg energy experts are already predicting a sharp jump in Brent crude prices, with values that could exceed $ 95 a barrel when markets open if the conflict blocks tanker traffic. Historically, control of the strait has always been a bargaining chip for Tehran in clashes with foreign powers. At this time, local authorities are still clarifying the extent of the material damage to the navigation infrastructure.

The conflict has quickly expanded its geographical scope, affecting neighboring countries. Kuwait's Ministry of Defense officially announced that the country's air defenses have been activated on full combat alert in response to incoming Iranian drones. Kuwaiti military authorities confirmed that the loud explosions heard by citizens across the country were due to successful interceptions of drones in national airspace.

Security analysts remind that the region is facing a similar crisis for the first time in decades, which threatens the stability of the entire Global South. Local security forces remain on high alert due to the threat of new air attacks.