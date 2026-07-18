Brazil's Supreme Federal Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes has issued an official ban, suspending the right to visit former President Jair Bolsonaro for a period of 30 days.

The new court measure drastically limits the right-wing leader's personal contacts. It was imposed due to an established “obvious deviation of the purpose“ and an attempt to circumvent the court restrictions imposed on him, Reuters reports.

The court's decision comes in response to a serious incident last week. The son of the former head of state – Senator Flavio Bolsonaro posted a video on social media in which he reads a handwritten "Card to Brazilians" written by his father. In the letter, Jair Bolsonaro openly calls for political support for his son's candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in October 2026. According to the magistrates, this is a direct violation of the ban on Bolsonaro using social networks or making political statements through third parties. For this reason, the Brazilian Attorney General's Office (PGR) (poder360.com.br) supported the tightening of measures to prevent unregulated electoral interference.

According to the court order issued on Friday evening, Bolsonaro is not allowed to receive any external visitors for political or electoral purposes until the end of the vote. An exception to the rule is made only for:

Medical persons – personal doctors and physiotherapists monitoring his health.

– personal doctors and physiotherapists monitoring his health. Legal Defenders – his lawyers involved in the ongoing criminal cases.

– his lawyers involved in the ongoing criminal cases. Family Members – his wife Michelle, his daughter and stepdaughter, who live with him in his home.

The Supreme Court specified that Bolsonaro is already serving a sentence of over 27 years in prison for an attempted coup d'état after the 2022 elections, but he has been granted humanitarian house arrest for health reasons. Judge Moraes categorically rejected the defense's claims that the politician has been left in complete isolation. According to the official court report, cited by the Brazilian publication Folha de S.Paulo, since the end of March 2026, Bolsonaro has received a total of 185 visits. The magistrate warned that any further failure to comply with the restrictions will lead to an immediate review of the humanitarian regime and the return of the ex-president to a closed prison.