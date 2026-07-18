Kuwait shoots down Iranian drones, India reports Chabahar port after US strikes

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense officially announced that the country's air defense forces are actively intercepting and shooting down Iranian drones in the national airspace.

The authorities reassured the population by confirming that the loud explosions heard over the country were the result of detonations during successful interceptions of enemy drones. The information was released in an official statement by the Kuwaiti department.

In parallel, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an extraordinary statement on the situation in the region. Indian diplomats have confirmed that the Delhi-run terminal at the strategic Iranian port of Chabahar suffered no damage in the midnight air strikes carried out by US forces. The ministry's statement is intended to provide clarity on the security of the key logistics facility.

Meanwhile, Bahrain's air raid sirens were sounded across the country. The interior ministry issued an urgent appeal to citizens to immediately head to the nearest shelters. Authorities have warned of a real danger from falling rocket debris as a result of military operations in the region.

Expert commentary on the escalation

Middle East security analysts emphasize that the direct involvement of Kuwaiti air defenses and the activation of sirens in Bahrain demonstrate the geographical expansion of the conflict. According to international defense experts, preserving the integrity of Chabahar port is critical for India's economic interests and the stability of trade routes in the Gulf of Oman. The situation remains dynamic, with regional powers on full alert.

Source: news18.com