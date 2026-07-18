Drone war escalates: Night strikes on Crimean airport, air defense battle near Moscow, explosion in Vladimir and Russian

A large-scale bilateral escalation marked the night and early hours of today in the airspace of Russia and Ukraine.

Simultaneous coordinated attacks put the air defenses of the two warring parties under unprecedented strain.

Massive strike on Russian military base “Gvardeyskoye“ in Crimea

In the early hours of the day, the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula became the target of a strong wave of Ukrainian UAVs. Local residents reported over 20 powerful explosions in the area of the strategic military airport “Gvardeyskoye“, reports the independent platform Kyiv Post. Witnesses shared about a strong glow and subsequent detonations from the runways. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued a laconic morning statement confirming “successful fire defeat of the occupier's logistics hub“, without going into details about the number of aircraft taken out of service. The monitoring channel “Crimean Wind“ also reports the activation of mobile fire groups around the “Balaklava“ thermal power plant in Sevastopol, as well as explosions in Feodosia and Kerch. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge remained completely stopped for nearly seven hours.

Air defense battle near Moscow: 33 drones shot down

In parallel with the attack in the south, a large swarm of Ukrainian kamikaze drones headed towards the Russian capital. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on Telegram that air defenses had neutralized a total of 33 drones. State news agency TASS confirmed that Rosaviatsia had imposed temporary restrictions in the areas of the international airports “Vnukovo“ and “Sheremetyevo“, which led to the rerouting of dozens of civilian flights and serious delays to the morning schedule.

Incident in Vladimir: Debris hits apartment building

A serious incident was also recorded in the Vladimir region, located about 180 kilometers east of Moscow. A multi-story residential building in the city of Vladimir itself was hit, with the shock wave breaking out the windows of apartments on the upper floors, the Meduza media network reported. Local governor Alexander Avdeev announced that no citizens had died, but an emergency evacuation of 39 people, including eight children, was necessary.

Russian counterstrike: Economic blockade in Odessa, Nikolaev and Sumy

The Russian army responded with heavy morning bombings on Ukrainian territory, using more than 130 drones and 8 missiles. According to Euronews, the attacks caused serious accidents and power outages in the regions of Odessa, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv and Sumy.

In Odessa and Nikolaev, Russian missiles hit key port infrastructure, killing three people, Reuters reports. The strike caused heavy damage to grain terminals and three foreign-flagged ships, which economic analysts say will lead to further delays in global agricultural exports and increase insurance premiums for vessels in the Black Sea. At the same time, in the Sumy region, Russian aviation carried out six strikes with guided aerial bombs near a medical facility, Sky News reports.

International reaction: Harsh criticism from the UN and diplomatic shuttles

The morning attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea quickly caused a diplomatic response. Officials from the UN's International Maritime Organization issued a statement condemning the attacks on civilian vessels in international logistics corridors. The countries whose flags the affected ships were flying said they were starting immediate consultations about the safety of their crews in the region. Analysts said the incident would further complicate international efforts to restore safe commercial traffic through the Black Sea.