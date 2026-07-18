Tambov Oblast Tragedy: Seven Killed in Drone Attack on Wildberries Warehouse in Kotovsk

On the night of July 18, a massive Ukrainian drone attack hit the city of Kotovsk in Russia’s Tambov Oblast.

The main target of the airstrike was the logistics complex of Russia’s largest online marketplace, Wildberries. According to official data from local authorities, the incident resulted in heavy casualties and extensive destruction in the industrial zone of the region.

Seven victims in the night shift and dozens injured

The Governor of Tambov Region, Yevgeny Pervishov, confirmed in an official statement that the attack involved 7 employees from the night shift at the warehouse died. According to him, another 24 people were injured with varying degrees of injuries. Emergency services transported the injured to hospitals in the cities of Kotovsk and Tambov.

Witnesses at the scene described a series of powerful explosions, followed by a huge fire that engulfed the built-up area of the logistics hub. Personnel were urgently evacuated as the fire spread.

Russian air defense operations and infrastructure damage

According to publications by the Ukrainian news agency Ukrainian National News (UNN.ua) and monitoring channels on Telegram (such as Exilenova+), Russian air defense systems were actively operating in the area at the time of the strike. Analysts indicate that the fire on the territory of the complex could have been caused by a direct hit by an attacking drone, as well as by falling debris or defective air defense ammunition. Videos shared on social media show dozens of destroyed and burned cars in the parking lot in front of the warehouse.

In addition to the city of Kotovsk, the regional center of Tambov itself was also under fire, with local media reporting civilian targets.

The attack is part of a wider wave of drone airstrikes deep inside the Russian Federation. Wildberries' logistics centers have become a regular target of attacks due to their strategic importance to Russia's domestic market. Less than a month ago, the company introduced new rules in its agreements with merchants, according to which the marketplace does not pay compensation for goods destroyed in UAV attacks, classifying them as force majeure, independent media outlet Meduza.io reported.

Tambov Oblast is a key industrial region where other dual-use facilities were attacked earlier in 2026, including the "Progress" military plant in Michurinsk.