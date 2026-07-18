Massive Russian attacks on Ukraine in the hours after midnight on July 18 led to a new wave of casualties, injuries and material damage.

According to official data from the Ukrainian regional military administrations, cited by world news agencies, Russian forces have attacked critical infrastructure facilities and residential areas in several regions of the country.

Victims and damage in southern Ukraine

The heaviest blow was inflicted in the southern port cities. At least two people were killed and ten others were injured in a missile attack on a residential building in Odessa, Internazionale reported. In the neighboring region, in the port city of Nikolaev, the regional prosecutor's office reported a Russian drone attack that damaged three civilian ships. Two Ukrainian civilians on board lost their lives in the attack, DW reports.

Energy and transport infrastructure have also come under intense fire. The Ukrainian state company "Naftogaz" announced a temporary suspension of operations at a gas facility in the Kharkiv region after a massive drone strike, Sky News reported.

Moscow's response

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the nighttime airstrikes were aimed at port infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, as well as against drone production facilities. Russian military authorities also reported shooting down Ukrainian drones over their own territory, although these data cannot be independently confirmed by international observers, Reuters reported.

Rising tensions and international repercussions

The attacks in the early hours of July 18 are part of a continuous series of attacks over the past week. This comes amid intensified Ukrainian operations and strikes against the Russian Black Sea Fleet and deep inside Russia, writes The Independent. The Ukrainian leadership continues to make urgent appeals to its Western allies to provide additional air defense (ADF) systems to prevent further civilian casualties.

Black Sea Fleet: Damage to ships and infrastructure

The night attacks on July 18 dealt a direct blow to the logistical capacity in the Black Sea. According to the regional prosecutor's office in Nikolaev, Russian kamikaze drone strikes hit three civilian merchant ships moored at the DW port. The damage to the vessels limits the possibilities for free trade in the region.

These actions are a direct response to the increased pressure from Ukraine in recent days. Ukrainian forces have carried out successful operations with naval drones and long-range missiles targeting Russian Black Sea Fleet ships and key logistics hubs in Crimea The Independent. The situation in the waters remains highly escalated, making commercial shipping extremely risky.

Political upheaval in Kiev: Changes in government

The military pressure coincides with internal political tensions in Ukraine. Over the past week, the country has undergone serious political upheaval. A key moment was the dismissal of two senior officials from the administration of President Volodymyr Zelensky, The Independent recalls.

The changes in the state apparatus reflect the accumulated tensions over the conduct of the war, mobilization and allocation of resources. Analysts define the castlings as an attempt by Kiev to optimize internal security and demonstrate zero tolerance for ineffective management in the face of an intensifying Russian offensive.

Economic consequences: A jump in world wheat prices

The escalation in the Black Sea region immediately affected international markets. The systematic attacks on the port infrastructure of Odessa and Nikolaev and the blockade of merchant ships raised serious concerns about global supply chains.

As a result, world wheat prices saw a sharp jump on international exchanges, Sky News reported. Since Ukraine is among the world's major grain exporters, any blow to its export capacity through the Black Sea threatens food security in the Middle East and Africa, leading to a speculative rise in stock indices.