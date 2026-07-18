The decisions of the Dutch government are leading to the country's ever-deeper involvement in the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by Vladimir Tarabrin, the Russian ambassador to the Netherlands, in an interview with TASS.

“It is difficult to imagine the Netherlands as a bystander to the conflict in Ukraine. With its decisions, The Hague is constantly deepening its own involvement in the conflict and contributing to its further escalation“, he said. Tarabrin added that the calls by the Dutch government council to send a military contingent to Ukraine as part of an “international mission“ are particularly dangerous against this background, since such a move would contribute to Europe's transition to “a qualitatively new level of confrontation“ with unpredictable consequences for the security of the continent.

“I would like to warn the Dutch leadership and other European politicians against such scenarios. We call on them to soberly assess the potential consequences of such decisions and to answer one simple question: is further escalation really in their national interest?“, the diplomat concluded.

On July 2, the Dutch government's Advisory Council published a report recommending that the authorities take “active political and military participation“ in a potential international mission in Ukraine after a ceasefire agreement. According to the authors of the document, the Dutch government should participate in the creation of a coalition of countries that would take “the political and military leadership of the future international guarantee mission“. The Council also recommends that The Hague contribute not only at the political level, but also by providing a military contingent.