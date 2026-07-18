Nearly 1,540 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the last 24 hours. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainians have lost up to 230 personnel in the area of responsibility of the Northern Group of Forces, over 215 from the Western Group, over 145 from the Southern Group, up to 370 from the Central Group, over 515 from the Eastern Group and over 65 from the Dnieper Group.

At the same time, a drone alert has been issued in the Republic of Kalmykia, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry application. “Drone alert. "Go indoors and stay away from windows," the message said.

The ministry later announced that the alert had been lifted.

One person was killed in a drone attack in Elektrostal, Vorobyov said. According to updated information, a total of 37 people were injured in the drone attack in the Moscow region.

"When the drone was destroyed, debris fell on a kindergarten building; there were no injuries," Vorobyov said.

There was an explosion in Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, the Ukrainian publication "Obshchestvennoe Novosti" reported. Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers have been killed in a car accident while trying to escape a Russian drone.

They were killed by soldiers from the 70th Motorized Rifle Division of the Southern Group near Alekseevo-Druzhkovka in the DPR, the Defense Ministry said.

Three Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers have been killed in a car accident while trying to escape a pursuing Russian attack drone. They were killed by soldiers from the 70th Motorized Rifle Division of the Southern Group near the village of Alekseevo-Druzhkovka in the DPR. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

„During combat operations in the Alekseevo-Druzhkovka direction, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators from the 70th Motorized Rifle Division of the Southern Group of Forces detected enemy personnel traveling in vehicles. The operator of the assault drone, who detected the target, decided to destroy it. While the Russian FPV drone was pursuing the target, the driver lost control and crashed into a ditch, where he died along with the vehicle and three other servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,“ the ministry reported.

The ministry noted that units of the Southern Group of Forces continue to actively destroy enemy infantry, equipment, property and warehouses.