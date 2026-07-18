Hakan Fidan to visit Qatar

During his visit to Qatar on July 19, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan intends to discuss the settlement of the Persian Gulf, the prospects for ensuring complete security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and Israel's destabilizing actions, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source reported, quoted by TASS.

„During this visit, Minister Fidan will state that the final settlement of the conflict in the Persian Gulf and the prevention of further escalation are the most urgent priorities. He will also discuss ongoing diplomatic initiatives and mediation efforts in this area. Fidan will stress the need to fully guarantee the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the source said.

In addition, the Turkish minister will emphasize the “need to remain vigilant against Israel's destabilizing activities“ in the region.

The parties will also “share their assessments of the situation in Gaza and developments within the framework of the Gaza peace plan“.

As part of the bilateral agenda, Fidan plans to discuss “the importance of strengthening cooperation in the field of transport infrastructure, which is increasingly important for economic stability and energy security“. He will note that “current events in the region have once again demonstrated the strategic value of military and defense cooperation“ between the two countries.