The political crisis in Ukraine escalated sharply overnight, after President Volodymyr Zelensky's decision to dismiss Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov unleashed a wave of large-scale protests in Kiev and 11 other major cities. As of 4:50 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 19, 2026, discontent on the streets and on the front lines was growing, escalating into demands for the resignation of the commander-in-chief, Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky and the rejection of the new cabinet.

A clash of concepts and a rift at the top

The main reason for the dismissal of the 35-year-old Fedorov, who spent only six months in office, is a deep conflict with the army leadership and more specifically with Gen. Syrsky. The reformer Fedorov insisted on technological modernization - asymmetric warfare with the massive use of drones and avoiding the forced mass mobilization of infantry. However, the old generation in the army blocked his innovations.

In a statement quoted by Ukrainian media (source: censor.net), the dismissed minister accused the commander-in-chief of intrigue, saying that “instead of figuring out how to defeat Russia, Syrsky figured out how to divide the country”. From the sidelines of the parliament (source: capital.bg) it became clear that Zelensky justified the reshuffle in front of the deputies by saying that “you cannot have a defense minister and a general-in-chief who do not talk to each other during war“.

Actions of the government and the opposition

In order to control the tension and form the new cabinet of Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, President Zelensky appointed an acting minister - Major General Yevgeny Khmara, the previous head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Zelensky emphasized that Khmara has unique experience in technological combat operations deep in the Russian rear. The president acknowledged the citizens' right to protest, but called for patience in the name of national unity.

However, opposition leaders and civil movements countered that this was a blow to the country's image and that Fedorov had been turned into a “scapegoat” for the chaos with mobilization. On social networks, a number of military commanders and soldiers published videos with sharp criticism of the authorities (source: nova.bg), stating that support for the “Soviet model” of the army's management threatens Ukraine's defense capabilities.

NATO concerns and a sharp decline in public approval

International partners are expressing strong concern about the political instability in Kiev, while domestic opinion polls report record low levels of support for the new government.

Washington and Brussels reacted with restraint, but with a clear appeal to preserve internal stability. An official White House statement, quoted by world agencies (source: reuters.com), states that the United States will continue to support Ukraine, but is closely monitoring compliance with democratic procedures. NATO sources (source: dw.com) express concerns that the removal of an innovative manager like Mikhail Fedorov could delay the delivery and integration of high-tech assistance to the front.

The first express public opinion polls in Ukraine after the reshuffle show a serious shake-up in trust in the authorities. According to data from the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (source: kiis.com.ua):