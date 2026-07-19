Iran launches missile and drone strikes on US bases in Kuwait

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officially announced massive strikes with ballistic missiles and high-tech drones on “key US bases“ on the territory of Kuwait.

The military operation, which is taking place within the framework of the escalating war between the US and Iran, is a direct response to the intensive American bombing of Iranian civilian and military infrastructure in southern Iran.

According to an official statement by the IRGC Ground Forces, published by the Iranian state agency Tasnim News Agency (tasnimnews.com), the strikes were mainly directed against two strategic locations: the land logistics center Camp Arifjan and air base Ali Al Salem. Iran claims that the attacks destroyed an early warning radar system, weapons depots, drone hangars, and two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. The IRGC added that the attack caused huge fires and resulted in casualties among American service members.

Kuwaiti authorities confirmed the large-scale air threat but disputed the scale of the damage. The local news agency KUNA (kuna.net.kw) reported that the country's air defenses were activated immediately and were able to intercept most of the hostile missiles and drones. However, falling debris caused fires in several residential areas and caused significant material damage to a key oil refinery of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). Due to the ongoing threat of new airstrikes, operations at Kuwait International Airport have been temporarily suspended.

The conflict, which resumed with full force after the violation of the memorandum of understanding signed with the mediation of Pakistan, has now threatened the security of the entire Persian Gulf. In its official statement, the IRGC issued a stern warning to all regional governments hosting US forces. The Iranian military stressed that any country that allows its territory to be used as a springboard for attacks against the Islamic Republic will face proportionate strikes.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on the social network X (x.com) that it has completed another series of offensive waves against Iranian targets in Hormozgan province, aimed at weakening Tehran's ability to block shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The international community is monitoring the situation with growing alarm. According to the global news channel Al Jazeera (aljazeera.com), China and Pakistan have already called for an immediate ceasefire and an urgent resumption of diplomatic dialogue in Switzerland to prevent a full-scale regional war.