A diplomatic tour of the Mediterranean towns of the Apennine Mountains by the US ambassador to Rome, billionaire Tilman Fertitta, on his own yacht has sparked protests in Italy, where he has been accused of using the European country's budget for his holiday, the Financial Times (FT) reported.

Fertitta has embarked on a two-month tour of ten coastal Italian towns, including Palermo, Venice, Genoa and Trieste, on his $450m superyacht Boardwalk. The trip is timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of US independence and is intended to showcase the close ties between Washington and Rome. During his stops, Fertitta, whose net worth is estimated by Forbes at $11 billion, has hosted local politicians, businessmen and members of the armed forces aboard his 117-meter yacht.

As previously reported by the US Embassy in Italy, the billionaire, who owns the Landry's restaurant chain, the Houston Rockets basketball team and a hotel chain, will pay for the entire trip out of his own pocket.

However, the Financial Times notes that the diplomat's constant security, including a special maritime surveillance mission involving boats and helicopters from the Italian coast guard, financial police and port authorities, is being provided by the Italian authorities, which has caused outrage among local politicians.

For example, Luana Zanella, a member of parliament from the Green-Left Alliance, described Fertitta's trip, which began last month, as nothing more than a “diplomatic vacation“ at the expense of the financially struggling Italian state. “Such a display of luxury is inappropriate”, she stressed.

The publication quoted researcher and activist Stella Fey, who is helping to organize protests in Venice, where the billionaire US ambassador's yacht was due to dock on July 17. “This is a very strange way to conduct diplomacy”, she said.

Valentino Valentini, Italy's deputy minister for enterprise and products, explained that under the Vienna Convention, Rome is obliged to guarantee the security and freedom of movement of all foreign ambassadors in Italy, including, if necessary, “by providing them with special protection”. The yacht, the Boardwalk, he said, is subject to protection because it serves as Fertitta's temporary residence, means of transport and a place for official meetings during his stay in Italy. According to the deputy minister, Fertitta is entitled to “exclusive protection”. Rome has not disclosed the cost of the security operation.