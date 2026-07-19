Facebook outage hits users worldwide

The social network Facebook experienced serious technical difficulties on Sunday, July 19, 2026, with users from various countries reporting that they were unable to load the social network or use some of its features.

The first reports of the outage were registered around 3:30 p.m. local time in Australia, reports the Australian publication News.com.au. Just half an hour later, the technical problem tracking platform Downdetector received over 3,000 user reports.

The complaints are mainly related to accessing Facebook via an Internet browser. Some users see an error message or a blank page, while others see their profiles and news feed not loading. The mobile app continues to function normally for some users, indicating that the issue is not affecting all versions of the service equally.

Reports of temporary outages and “Your account is temporarily unavailable” messages have also been reported by users in Bangladesh. However, there is currently not enough independently verified data to determine the full geographic scope of the issue.

Owner company Meta has not yet released an official explanation for the outage. Its business product status page does not report any known issues with its advertising services, Meta Business Suite, and Messenger Platform, but it does not provide comprehensive information about the consumer version of Facebook.

Downdetector’s data is based on reports submitted by users, so the numbers may not necessarily reflect the actual number of accounts affected. Such statistics show a sharp increase in complaints, but do not in themselves prove the scale or cause of the outage.

Facebook and Instagram also suffered a larger outage on June 12, 2026, when at its peak, more than 113,000 reports of problems with Facebook and about 10,000 for Instagram were registered. At that time, Meta confirmed the technical difficulties, but did not immediately announce the specific cause.