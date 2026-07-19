Britain will have a minister responsible for the development of artificial intelligence

The position of Minister of State for the Development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be created in the new British government, led by Andy Burnham. This was reported by The Sunday Times, citing a spokesman for Burnham.

The position of Minister of State in the British political system is equivalent to the status of a deputy minister in Russia. According to the publication, it is not yet known to which ministry the Minister of State for the Development of AI will be attached. The new figure will have significant powers and will have the right to attend cabinet meetings.

Burnham was announced as the leader of the ruling British Labour Party on July 17. He took the post without holding an internal party election, as no other potential contenders have expressed interest in running. On July 20, Burnham will take office as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, where the monarch will invite him to form a government.