Three killed, 20 injured in Russian attack on postal terminal near Kharkiv

Nine injured people have been taken to hospitals, three of them in serious condition, after a Russian attack on a postal terminal near Kharkiv. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Russian forces have carried out a missile strike on a postal terminal on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

The attack killed three men, aged 24, 45 and 62. The number of injured has risen to 20, three of whom are in serious condition.

Law enforcement, medical personnel and rescue workers are continuing to search the area for possible victims. The threat of further strikes complicates the consequences.

One of Ukraine's largest logistics centers destroyed

On the night of July 19, Russian forces struck a logistics center in the Kyiv region, causing a large fire, the Kyiv region's State Emergency Service reported.

According to preliminary information, two people were injured in the attack.

The attacked logistics center was probably the “Antel“ logistics center, located in the Bucha district.

Around 10:30 local time, rescuers brought under control a large fire caused by the enemy attack. The fire engulfed two warehouse buildings with a total area of approximately 100,000 square meters.

More than 200 rescuers and 73 pieces of equipment, including three helicopters, were deployed to extinguish the fire.