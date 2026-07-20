Russia: Over 40 banks show interest in digital ruble

More than 40 banks have shown interest in serving customers with the digital ruble, announced the chairman of the Economic Policy Committee in the State Duma (parliament) of Russia Anatoly Aksakov during a press conference in Moscow, quoted by TASS, BTA reported.

According to him, over 40 banks have not only expressed interest in the project, but are also already actively preparing to work with the digital currency and are ready to start serving customers from September 1. However, for now, only systemically important banks and credit institutions designated by the Russian Central Bank have a legal obligation to provide this service, he specified.

In a comment to TASS, Aksakov added that from September 1, 2026, a total of 21 banks will be required to serve clients with the digital currency, while the remaining over 40 credit institutions are currently only showing interest and are actively preparing for its introduction.

He added that some of these 21 banks were included at a later stage in the list of institutions that must work with the digital ruble. Therefore, the Central Bank of Russia will not impose strict requirements on them until the end of the year, but will give them time for the necessary preparation.

On July 2, 2026, the Central Bank of Russia classified the list of banks participating in the digital ruble pilot program, citing risks associated with sanctions, TASS recalls.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Russia, Zulfiya Kakhrumanova, responsible for information and financial technologies, announced during the institution's congress that 30 banks have already joined the digital ruble platform.