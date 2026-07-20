Gas supplies to Serbia are guaranteed until January 1, 2028, announced the director of "Serbiagaz" Dušan Bayatović, Serbian media reported, quoted by BTA.

He added that he expects the current contract with Russia to be extended in the coming quarters.



According to him, Serbia has secured sufficient gas reserves for the upcoming winter.

Bayatović told Serbian public television RTS that storage facilities in Hungary continue to fill up at a rate of 1 million to 1.2 million cubic meters per day and that if financial capabilities allow, "Serbiagaz“ will continue to increase reserves.

Bajatović said that Serbia can be supplied with gas from several directions - from Azerbaijan, Greece, Turkey and through the North Sea, but that these quantities are significantly more expensive than Russian gas.

He added that the state-owned company "Serbiagaz" will continue to keep the price of gas in Serbia competitive.

The director of "Serbiagaz" added that after the completion of additional drilling, Serbia's largest underground gas storage facility "Banatski Dvor" will be able to supply up to 12 million cubic meters of gas per day, which, he said, would allow the country to be secured for a long time in emergency circumstances.

Bajatović said that the construction of gas infrastructure is continuing, including a gas pipeline to Romania and a gas power plant project near Niš in cooperation with Azerbaijan.