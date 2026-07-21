In a military situation! Ben Gurion Airport can operate even during missile attacks

Israel has developed a special system that allows the "Ben Gurion" international airport to continue operating even under the threat of missile and drone attacks against the country, writes the Jerusalem Post.

The topic is particularly relevant for Israelis planning trips abroad amid fears of a possible new escalation between the United States, Israel and Iran.

According to the publication, the Ministry of Transportation, the Israel Airports Authority and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have introduced a series of coordination procedures, directives and a modern command and control system that allows the airport to remain open even in the event of an imminent threat.

Military officials explain that a unique operational capability has been created that provides precisely defined time windows for takeoff and landing. The system synchronizes the monitoring of air threats, air traffic management and the operation of all air defense assets. Depending on the current risk assessment, pilots are instructed to stay on the ground or continue to circle until permission is granted to land.

In this way, the authorities are trying to avoid closing Israel's main international airport even during a heightened combat readiness.

The system also relies on the experience of pilots from Israeli civil airlines, many of whom have served or continue to serve as reserve pilots in the IDF, which, according to the military, guarantees a high level of coordination.

Despite Israel's readiness to maintain air traffic, the main uncertainty remains whether foreign airlines will be willing to continue flights to and from the country in the event of a possible escalation of the conflict with Iran and the groups it supports.