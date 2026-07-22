US launches new wave of strikes against Iran

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has officially ended its latest massive phase of air strikes against military targets in Iran.

The operation ended at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time on July 21 (3:15 a.m. Bulgarian time on July 22), with which US forces closed the cycle of 11 consecutive nights of intense bombing.

Results of the CENTCOM air campaign

According to an official statement from the military command, published by DVIDS, the latest wave of attacks has hit key Iranian strategic assets. Among the main targets are:

Command Centers for military operations.

for military operations. Aircraft hangars and storage facilities for unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

and storage facilities for unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). Naval facilities and logistical infrastructure.

The Pentagon's main tactical goal was to drastically weaken Tehran's capacity to threaten commercial shipping in the critical Strait of Hormuz. Recent reports indicate that over the past three months, Iran has attacked more than 30 commercial vessels in international waters.

Escalation and diplomatic probing

Despite the heavy strikes that last night even affected the northwestern region of Tabriz, according to Al Jazeera, the Strait of Hormuz remains open for passage. At the same time, the administration of President Donald Trump stepped up the pressure, with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth telling the Senate that the cost of the operation so far was $37.5 billion.