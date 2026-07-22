Krasnodar Drone Attack: Warehouse Burns After Explosions

On the night of July 22, a massive drone attack (UAV) put air defenses in southern Russia on alert.

At around 3:50 a.m. local time, residents of the city of Krasnodar were awakened by a series of at least five loud explosions in the sky, accompanied by the sounding of the city's air raid sirens.

The attack resulted in a major fire at a local warehouse complex after debris from a downed drone fell onto the industrial zone. According to “Fontanka“, immediately after the strikes, an extraordinary threat of further air strikes was declared, which forced the authorities and management to take immediate action to rescue the employees.

Evacuation of Wildberries warehouses

The United Company “Wildberries & Russ“ (RWB) confirmed the emergency evacuation of two of its large logistics facilities in the region:

Krasnodar Logistics Complex: It was taken out of service in the early hours of the morning immediately after the early warning systems were activated.

It was taken out of service in the early hours of the morning immediately after the early warning systems were activated. Hub in Nevinnomyssk (Stavropol Krai): It was quickly evacuated at around 5:00 am for security reasons, according to a statement released by the company's press center, quoted by regional media (source: fontanka.ru/2026/07/22/76546050/).

The incidents come amid increased pressure on the country's supply chains, after similar drone incidents have hit the company's warehouses in other Russian regions in recent days. According to reports from local security channels on Telegram and business portals (source: kuban.bfm.ru/news/59038), as of 5:10 a.m. Bulgarian time, teams from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) are continuing to work to localize the flames in Krasnodar. As of this time, there are no officially confirmed data on victims or injured citizens on the territory of the logistics facilities.