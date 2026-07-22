Drone attack in Russia: Strikes in three areas

A massive drone attack was recorded in several Russian regions in the early hours of July 22. The attacks affected the Krasnodar Territory, Stavropol and Leningrad Regions, causing material damage and injuries among the civilian population.

Fragments hit buildings in Krasnodar

In the city of Krasnodar Fallen debris from destroyed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) caused damage to two residential buildings. According to information distributed by the interactive platform Liveuamap, the incident caused local fires. Emergency services are working at the scene, assisting residents and clearing dangerous debris.

Fire and injuries in Stavropol

In parallel with the strikes in the south, the situation is escalating in Stavropol Territory. There, drones attacked industrial and logistics structures. As a result of the strike, a serious fire broke out, in which two people were injured and hospitalized with burns.

Six drones shot down over Leningrad region

An air alert was also declared in the northern parts of the country. Air defense systems shot down a total of six drones over Leningrad Region. Local sources confirm that the aircraft were intercepted before reaching key economic facilities around St. Petersburg. At present, there is no information about serious damage or injuries to people on the ground in this region.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation continues to summarize data on the total number of air targets launched and neutralized last night.