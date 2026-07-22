General Sirsky left with a summary of his service: My job is war! Glory to Ukraine!

The current commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, confirmed that he was leaving his post, publishing an address on Facebook in which he took stock of his service.

"For every officer, this is the greatest responsibility - to lead the army during a major war," he wrote.

Syrskyi recalled that he commanded the defense of Kiev at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, participated in the liberation of Balakliya, Izyum and Kupyansk during the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, as well as in the fighting in the Donetsk region against the forces of the Russian private military company "Wagner".

He also defended his decision to withdraw Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka in 2024, stating that his main priority was "saving human lives".

According to Syrsky, over the past year the Ukrainian army has managed to stop the Russian offensive towards Kharkiv and Sumy, transfer the fighting to Russian territory with the operation in the Kursk region and liberate about 700 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

The general also highlighted the structural changes made in the army, including the creation of a separate branch of troops for unmanned systems, a new air defense system against drones and the transition to a corps structure of the armed forces.

"I am handing over to my successor an army that not only holds the defense, but also attacks - with initiative, structure and people who know how to fight enemy. I sincerely hope that this offensive will continue," said Sirsky.

In conclusion, he emphasized that regardless of his position, he would continue to serve Ukraine "until victory".

"Positions change, but my principle does not change. My job is war," wrote the former commander-in-chief, ending his address with the words: "Glory to Ukraine!"