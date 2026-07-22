In the Black Sea! A Turkish cargo ship was hit by a combat drone

A cargo ship flying the Turkish flag was hit by a combat drone in the Black Sea, killing one crew member and injuring three others, the IHA news agency reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the media, the ship “Reyhan Sar“ (Mv Reyhan Sarı), registered in Istanbul, was transporting coal from the Russian port of Taman to the Turkish port city of Trabzon when it was attacked in international waters, not far from the Turkish city of Samsun.

According to the information, the attack caused material damage to the ship, and a Turkish citizen, a crew member working in the engine room, died on the spot. Three crew members injured in the attack were taken by helicopter to the nearest medical facilities in Samsun and are undergoing treatment.

The agency cited a statement from Turkish authorities after the incident, according to which, despite the damage, the ship continued its journey under its own power and has now safely reached the vicinity of Samsun.

Security measures on the ship have been tightened following the attack, and a technical investigation is ongoing in the area where the incident occurred. Further official statements from the relevant authorities regarding the incident and the health of the personnel are expected, the agency added.