US with a massive plan: $95 billion for war with Iran and nuclear pact

At a key moment in the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, Washington took two large-scale steps that rearrange the balance of power on the world stage. The US House of Representatives adopted an emergency budget resolution that grants $95 billion to fund the war on Iran and other key priorities of the administration of President Donald Trump. In parallel, the White House officially announced the conclusion of a historic agreement for cooperation in the field of nuclear energy with Saudi Arabia.

The military budget of 95 billion dollars passed "by a hair"

The resolution was adopted in the lower house of the US Congress with a minimum majority of 216 to 214 votes, with the vote passing entirely along party lines. Republicans managed to consolidate their support despite opposition from Democrats and internal fiscal concerns within the party itself, the [PBS NewsHour] (https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/house-republicans-adopt-95-billion-package-for-the-iran-war-and-trumps-priorities) media reported in a detailed report.

According to the officially released financial parameters published by [Atalayar] (https://www.atalayar.com/en/articulo/politics/us-congress-advances-95-billion-budget-for-war-with-iran-and-trumps-electoral-reform/20260720093000227805.html), the package is distributed as follows:

Military Defense: $60 billion, directed directly to operations in the conflict with Iran and replenishing depleted weapons arsenals in the Middle East.

$60 billion, directed directly to operations in the conflict with Iran and replenishing depleted weapons arsenals in the Middle East. National Security and Intelligence: $13 billion to boost combat readiness.

$13 billion to boost combat readiness. Domestic priorities: $12 billion in subsidies for American farmers and $10 billion for electoral law reforms (the SAVE Act).

Critics of the measure immediately raised the alarm about the economic consequences. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries sharply criticized the decision, saying that it cuts funds from vital social sectors to maintain the "war machine". The document is now being forwarded to the US Senate, where the procedure for its final adoption may face additional obstacles, [NPR] adds (https://www.npr.org/2026/07/22/nx-s1-5903130/house-vote-iran-war-funding-reconciliation).

The historic nuclear pact Riyadh – Washington

Simultaneously with the military tranches, the US Department of Energy confirmed the signing of the so-called “Agreement 123“ for civil nuclear cooperation with Saudi Arabia, the world agency [Reuters] (https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/us-says-it-reached-nuclear-cooperation-deal-with-saudi-arabia-2026-07-22/). The document was signed by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

The bilateral agreement, which is to be reviewed by Congress within 90 days, provides:

American Technology: US companies (including Westinghouse) will receive priority access to building civilian nuclear reactors on Saudi soil.

US companies (including Westinghouse) will receive priority access to building civilian nuclear reactors on Saudi soil. Uranium enrichment: While details are being kept secret, unofficial sources suggest that the deal could allow Riyadh to enrich uranium on its own territory under strict American supervision in a "black box", instead of relying on imported fuel, notes [BBC] (https://www.bbc.com/news/live/cewr512jv8dt).

The decision has raised serious concerns among nuclear non-proliferation experts. Critics highlight the paradox that the US is waging war with Iran with the official motive of preventing an Iranian nuclear bomb, while at the same time providing sensitive technologies to Saudi Arabia, [Le Monde] summarizes in its analysis (https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2026/07/23/us-house-approves-95-billion-budget-plan-with-iran-war-funding_6755742_4.html). Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has repeatedly declared that if Tehran develops nuclear weapons, the Kingdom will immediately follow suit.

The agreement will enter into force automatically unless Congress musters a two-thirds majority to overcome a possible presidential veto and block it.