US strikes Iran for 12th night, Houthis attack tankers

Tensions in the Middle East have reached a critical point, threatening to completely block global supplies of energy resources. The military conflict between the US and Iran escalated into new major directions overnight, as the US military renewed its air campaign and Tehran-backed Yemeni rebels carried out strikes on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure.

According to an official statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM), published on its official website (centcom.mil), US forces conducted twelfth consecutive night of intensive airstrikes against military targets in Iran. The operation, which began in the late hours of July 22 and continued into the early hours of July 23, 2026, targeted command centers, drone warehouses, and logistics infrastructure of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The Pentagon emphasizes that the goal is to neutralize Tehran's ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In parallel, the conflict exploded on a new front in the Red Sea. Yemeni Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree announced on the air of “Al Jazeera“ (aljazeera.com) that the group attacked two Saudi oil tankers – „ENCELA“ and „LAYLIA“ with ballistic missiles and drones. The attack was carried out in compliance with the naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, announced by the rebels earlier this week. The British Maritime Safety Organization (UKMTO) confirmed to Reuters (reuters.com) that a report of an oil tanker being hit 70 nautical miles from the Saudi port of Al Shuqaiq, on board of which a fire had broken out, was received.

The escalation caused an immediate reaction from the oil markets, with the price of Brent crude oil on world exchanges quickly exceeding the level of 95 dollars per barrel. Analysts quoted in the economic chronicles of the media CNBC (cnbc.com) warn that the simultaneous closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait could disable nearly 25% of global oil and gas exports, which would lead to an unprecedented inflationary shock.

In response to threats from US President Donald Trump that the US would bomb one Iranian power plant or bridge for every commercial ship attacked, Tehran issued a sharp warning. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on the social network “X“ that Iran's defense doctrine is based on the principle of “an eye for an eye“. He warned that if the US or its allies dare to attack infrastructure facilities on Iranian territory, it will follow „a powerful, decisive and crushing response“, which will put at risk the energy security of the entire region and the countries hosting US bases.

Meanwhile, military action and missile interceptions were also reported by the air defenses of Kuwait and Jordan, confirming UN concerns that the conflict is on the verge of engulfing the entire Middle East.