US expands strikes on Iran, Mossad reveals secret uranium

Tensions in the Middle East reached a critical point in the early hours of July 23. WSJ reported that the US is beginning a large-scale deployment of military forces, medical teams and weapons to the region.

President Donald Trump is seriously considering expanding combat operations. Among the moves being discussed are intensive air strikes and the capture of strategic Iranian islands in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump has already threatened to destroy one bridge or power plant in Iran for every commercial ship attacked. Despite the escalation, the American leader expressed confidence that Tehran will soon be forced to conclude a lasting deal with Washington.

In parallel with the military maneuvers, Britain has taken extraordinary security measures. According to an official statement from the British Foreign Office, published by CNN, London has begun an emergency evacuation of its diplomats from Iran. The embassy is switching to remote work due to the unpredictable situation and the real risk of Iranian retaliatory strikes against Western targets.

A critical element in the escalation turned out to be new secret data from Israeli intelligence. CNN sources reveal that the director of Mossad personally shared with Washington key information about the underground nuclear complex under the Kolang Gaz La mountain, known as “Pickaxe Mountain“. According to reports, Iran has hidden thousands of advanced centrifuges and stocks of highly enriched uranium there, located at a depth of between 90 and 140 meters under massive granite rocks. Trump publicly warned Iran to prepare for a possible strike on the fortification, which remains the greatest challenge to American bunker-busting bombs.