Zelensky and Trump to hold key meeting in US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning an urgent diplomatic visit to the US.

A key focus of his agenda will be bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, scheduled for next week (July 28). The information was confirmed by diplomatic sources to the Ukrainian public media outlet Suspilne.

Zelensky's visits to the US also include the presence of the funeral of the late Senator Lindsey Graham in Washington. Graham, who died unexpectedly on July 11, was among the most prominent supporters of Ukraine in the US Senate.

Resuming Diplomacy

The talks between Zelensky and Trump are expected to focus on new proposals for peace talks with Russia. Diplomatic contacts have intensified after Zelensky held a detailed phone conversation with Trump's envoys earlier this week – Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Kiev's goal: Finding a workable formula for ending the conflict that would guarantee Ukraine's security.

Finding a workable formula for ending the conflict that would guarantee Ukraine's security. US position: Donald Trump is pushing for a quick diplomatic solution, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already assured that The United States will not force Ukraine to sign unfavorable agreements.

Donald Trump is pushing for a quick diplomatic solution, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already assured that to sign unfavorable agreements. License for the “Patriot“: The meeting comes immediately after Washington's important decision to provide Kiev with license for own production of missiles for systems Patriot.

At this time, official confirmation of the full schedule of the visit is awaited from both administrations.