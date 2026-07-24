At least two Wildberries warehouses in Russia are on fire after strikes

On the night of Friday, July 24, Russia woke up to a massive strike by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). As of 6:00 a.m. Bulgarian time, it was confirmed that at least two large logistics centers of the Wildberries company are burning as a result of the attacks. The main damage was recorded in the Leningrad Region (serving St. Petersburg) and the Tver Region.

According to data from the monitoring channels Astra and RBC-Ukraine, the explosions in Tver began at around 02:30, with local residents immediately filming a huge fire in the industrial zone where the local terminal is located. An hour later, at around 03:30, the wave of drones reached the outskirts of St. Petersburg.

A serious fire broke out in the village of Novosaratovka (Vsevolozhsky District), where the key Wildberries complex "St. Petersburg" is located. Local media, including the Russian edition Fontanka, reported a statement from the press service of the merged company RWB that the work of the logistics facilities in "Shushari" and "Utkina Zavod" has been exceptionally and temporarily suspended for security reasons.

Additionally, a fire was reported at the marketplace's sorting center in Simferopol, Crimea, where an emergency evacuation of personnel was also carried out.

These incidents come just days after the large-scale attacks on July 18 and 22 in the Moscow region, Tambov and Krasnodar, which have already knocked out nearly 10% of the Russian online giant's capacity. Official authorities are still specifying the extent of the damage and the number of victims in the midnight attack.