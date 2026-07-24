WSJ: Trump Frustrated with Netanyahu

President Donald Trump is expressing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the war with Iran enters its fifth month with no prospect of a diplomatic solution, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to White House sources, Trump is concerned that the conflict is consuming his presidency and damaging the U.S. economy, while advisers have criticized Netanyahu for dragging the U.S. into a "terrible conflict".

The main point of division is that Trump is pushing for a quick peace with Tehran, while Netanyahu favors continued massive military pressure. Phone calls between the leaders have shown sharp differences, with Trump calling Israel's actions in Lebanon "insane" (wsj.com/world/middle-east/inside-trump-and-netanyahus-complicated-relationship-4e309af8). Meanwhile, the US continues airstrikes on Iranian targets after Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, and Netanyahu calls an emergency security meeting, (cbsnews.com/live-updates/iran-war-us-trump-strait-hormuz-oil-prices-red-sea-houthis/) and (aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israel-signals-possible-military-action-against-iran-amid-uncertainty-over-us-stance/4007568). You can read the details in reports by The Wall Street Journal, CBS News and Anadolu Agency.