Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
WSJ: Trump Frustrated with Netanyahu

WSJ: Trump Frustrated with Netanyahu

Tensions Rise Between Washington and Tel Aviv Over Uncertain End to Iran Conflict

Jul 24, 2026 06:35 46

WSJ: Trump Frustrated with Netanyahu - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

President Donald Trump is expressing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the war with Iran enters its fifth month with no prospect of a diplomatic solution, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to White House sources, Trump is concerned that the conflict is consuming his presidency and damaging the U.S. economy, while advisers have criticized Netanyahu for dragging the U.S. into a "terrible conflict".

The main point of division is that Trump is pushing for a quick peace with Tehran, while Netanyahu favors continued massive military pressure. Phone calls between the leaders have shown sharp differences, with Trump calling Israel's actions in Lebanon "insane" (wsj.com/world/middle-east/inside-trump-and-netanyahus-complicated-relationship-4e309af8). Meanwhile, the US continues airstrikes on Iranian targets after Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, and Netanyahu calls an emergency security meeting, (cbsnews.com/live-updates/iran-war-us-trump-strait-hormuz-oil-prices-red-sea-houthis/) and (aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/israel-signals-possible-military-action-against-iran-amid-uncertainty-over-us-stance/4007568). You can read the details in reports by The Wall Street Journal, CBS News and Anadolu Agency.