Donald Trump: This damage may be very large, but Iran must pay for the damage to the ships and cargo

US President Donald Trump said last night that Iran would be “financially responsible for any damage to the ships or cargo“ in the context of the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

„From this moment on, any damage caused to ships, cargo or anything related to them will be covered by Iranian funds that the United States owns and controls“, Trump wrote on his social platform Truth Social.

Trump is apparently referring to the frozen Iranian assets, although it is still unclear on what legal basis the American president intends to invoke this measure, DPA notes.

„These damages may be very great, but nevertheless it is fair and equitable to do so“, Trump added.

The war with Iran escalated again earlier this month after Iranian forces opened fire on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump did not explicitly mention this in his post an important sea route for the global oil trade. However, the US military has carried out multiple strikes on targets in Iran in recent days, saying they wanted to prevent further attacks on merchant ships and sailors.

Iranian media reported several explosions this morning after the US military said it had launched a new wave of strikes on targets in Iran, DPA reported.

Areas near the cities of Ahvaz, Andimeshk and Omidyar in the southwestern province of Khuzestan were among the targets, Iran's Fars news agency reported, citing authorities.

There were also explosions near Qeshm Island, located in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as around the port city of Bandar Abbas.

„This is the 13th consecutive night of strikes aimed at holding Iran accountable and reducing threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps against merchant shipping“, announced the US Central Command on the social platform Ex.

The conflict escalated again earlier this month after Iranian forces opened fire on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz, DPA notes.