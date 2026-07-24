US rejects Russian claims: No bilateral agreement to end war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has rejected Russian claims that the United States and Russia reached any agreement to end the war in Ukraine during the Alaska summit in August 2025.

Rubio said after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on July 23 that Russian "proposals" at the Anchorage summit had failed and that peace would come only through new "concepts and ideas" that the United States was prepared to support, the "Institute for the Study of War" wrote (ISW).

The Russian Foreign Ministry (MFA) said on July 23 that Lavrov had confirmed to Rubio Russia’s readiness for negotiations and its commitment to the U.S. “proposals” that Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to at the Alaska summit.

Russian officials routinely invoke the alleged “Anchorage agreements” to spread narratives about Russia’s readiness to negotiate, despite the lack of public statements since the summit and the recent rejection of similar Russian claims by U.S. officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to reaffirm his commitment to peace talks with the United States and Russia. Zelensky met with US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and former senior adviser to the US President Jared Kushner on July 22 and discussed efforts for peace talks.

On July 23, Zelensky confirmed his intention to hold trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia sometime in the fall of 2026, but noted that if time were up to him, these talks would take place in July 2026.

Zelensky has repeatedly reaffirmed his commitment to peace talks and his willingness to make meaningful compromises to end the war, despite Russian efforts to misrepresent Ukraine as the irreconcilable party in peace efforts.