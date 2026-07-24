Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said today that US President Donald Trump's intention to use frozen Iranian assets to cover damage to ships hit by attacks by Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf sets a "dangerous precedent", Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"Seizing another country's assets to settle future claims (...) sets a dangerous precedent", Araghchi wrote on the social network Ex.

US President Donald Trump said last night that Iran will be „financially responsible for any damage to ships or cargo“ in the context of the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, DPA reported.

„From this moment on, any damage to ships, cargo or anything related to them will be covered by Iranian funds that the United States owns and controls“, Trump wrote on his social platform Truth Social.

Trump is apparently referring to the frozen Iranian assets, although it is still unclear on what legal basis the US president intends to invoke this measure, DPA notes.

„These damages may be very great, but nevertheless it is fair and equitable to do so“, Trump added.

The war with Iran escalated again earlier this month after Iranian forces opened fire on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump did not explicitly mention this important sea route for global trade in his post oil trade. However, the US military has carried out multiple strikes on targets in Iran in recent days, saying it wants to prevent further attacks on merchant ships and sailors.