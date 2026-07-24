Russia is losing a huge number of soldiers, about 5,000-6,000 a week on the front in Ukraine, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, quoted by The Independent.

Toj noted that this conflict is one of the few wars in history in which the number of soldiers killed in combat exceeds the number of soldiers wounded.

According to him, Russia is already being hit deep inside its own territory, something never before seen.

Rubio pointed out that President Donald Trump's main goal is for people to stop dying and being killed. "At the end of the year, winter will still come to Ukraine; "They will obviously have to defend their airspace, and people are suffering every day," he added.

The Secretary of State stressed that the United States is ready to play a constructive role in ending this "senseless war".