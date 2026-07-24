A Mad Arms Race in the Middle East

The development of the situation in the Middle East is a major topic in the Western press today.

The focus is on the deal between the US and Saudi Arabia for cooperation in nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and its connection with the Abraham Accords and the possible recognition of Israel by Saudi Arabia.

Great Britain

The British newspaper "The Times" draws attention to the words of US President Donald Trump that the Saudi nuclear deal depends on Saudi Arabia recognizing the State of Israel. The US president has put a hold on a deal to build a nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia, insisting that Riyadh sign the Abraham Accords, the publication writes.

In an earlier commentary on the subject, the author of an article for the "Daily Telegraph" Jake Wallis Simons wrote that Trump is playing with fire by concluding a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia. Riyadh claims that its sole goal is independent energy production, but can the West really trust Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the journalist asks.

"Telegraph" also draws attention to the British government's statement that Britain is ready to "defend itself" after Tehran said that British bases from which the US launches strikes on Iran are legitimate targets for Iranian forces.

Israeli politicians have warned that the deal between the US and Saudi Arabia could lead to a "insane arms race" in the Middle East, the "Independent" newspaper points out.

President Donald Trump has defended his nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia, stressing that the implementation of the deal depends on Riyadh joining the Abraham Accords and recognizing Israel, the British newspaper notes.

The deal provides for Saudi Arabia to have the opportunity to enrich uranium and build nuclear reactors with American technology without being subject to surprise inspections by the UN, which Washington has insisted on in the past with regard to Iran, the "Independent" explains.

The British publication recalls that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords in 2020, during Trump's first term as president. Morocco and Sudan followed suit.

Saudi Arabia has long maintained that it would not sign the Abraham Accords without a roadmap for the creation of a Palestinian state. Riyadh suspended talks with Israel on normalizing relations in October 2023 after Israeli forces began bombing the Gaza Strip following attacks by the radical Palestinian group "Hamas" against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the possibility of Saudi Arabia joining the agreements and said it would be a "historic step forward for peace in the Middle East", notes "The Independent".

The stark contrast between Trump's nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia and his nuclear demands on Iran would be comical if it weren't so tragic, writes the "Guardian" newspaper. commentator Kenneth Roth.

Roth notes that with the deal, Trump gives the Saudis the same nuclear capabilities that he says Iran will never have.

USA

Trump's demand that Saudi Arabia recognize Israel calls into question the nuclear deal between Washington and Riyadh, writes the American newspaper "New York Times".

The title of an article in the "Washington Post" sounds similar: "Saudi nuclear deal in question after Trump adds new condition regarding Israel".

If the Saudis do not join the Abraham Accords, "the deal is off," said White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt a few hours after Trump announced the new condition, notes the "Washington Post".