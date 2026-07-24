The Ukrainian army is currently the most capable and experienced military force on the European continent, as it managed to equalize the forces on the battlefield and bring Russian aggression to a stalemate. This was stated by former United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in an interview with Independence Avenue Media.

Regarding Ukraine's possible membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, Esper emphasized the need to send a clear political signal that would reassure NATO allies, strengthen Ukraine's positions and prevent further actions by Moscow. Taking into account the concerns of a direct conflict with Russia, the former Pentagon chief allowed options in which security guarantees are temporarily not extended to the occupied territories or the acceptance is carried out gradually with certain conditions.

Military innovations and contribution to the security of the Alliance

Esper drew attention to the huge imbalance in resources that Ukraine has faced since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, pointing out that the aggressor country has a tenfold larger economy and four times the population.

"Ukraine is fighting against an army that is many times larger in size. The aggressor country has an economy that is about ten times larger and a population that is about four times larger than that of Ukraine. However, the Ukrainians not only stopped the Russian offensive, but actually brought the war to a stalemate. Therefore, if the question is whether Ukraine will strengthen NATO's security, the answer is unequivocally 'yes', the former minister explained.

The former US defence secretary added that Ukrainian forces have established themselves as a global innovator in the field of unmanned technologies, drone warfare, modern tactics and military doctrine. According to him, the US armed forces can learn a lot from Ukraine's experience.

Esper's assessment coincides with the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, made during the NATO Defense Industry Forum on July 7, where he emphasized that Ukraine's unique experience in modern combat operations will significantly strengthen the Alliance's defense capabilities.