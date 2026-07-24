The time for negotiations on Ukraine has come, Europe must help

European countries should seize the moment and take a more active role in the progress of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, as only a diplomatic process can end the full-scale war. This is written in an article for the Financial Times by Samuel Charap, head of the Russia and Eurasia department at the Rand Corporation, quoted by Focus.

The author notes that the war has been going on for five years and, in his opinion, Ukraine's position has recently strengthened. He emphasizes that Western allies continue to increase their financial support for Kiev. However, the expert writes that this is not enough to end the war.

He believes that along with military and economic support, there should also be a continuous diplomatic process. "Without this, the recent improvement in Ukraine's relative position is likely to lead to further escalation or prolongation of the war, rather than a ceasefire," the analyst wrote.

Ukraine's European allies have an opportunity to take the initiative. Samuel Charap notes that the United Kingdom, France and Germany have already called for the active participation of the United States and Europe in achieving a ceasefire, but now, in his opinion, these statements must be translated into concrete actions. This includes establishing a continuous negotiation process involving Ukraine, Russia, European countries, and with the support of the United States.

The expert also points out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky supports more active diplomatic interaction with Europe, while Russia's economic difficulties and the lack of decisive success on the front, despite significant losses, may create incentives for the Kremlin to consider the possibility of negotiations.

At the same time, Charap warns that negotiations in themselves do not guarantee a quick result, but are necessary even while hostilities continue.