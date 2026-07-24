Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukrainian army strikes missile parts factory and logistics centers

Kiev forces have struck a military plant in the Russian city of Kirov, which supplies the Russian army with parts for aircraft and missile systems used in the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

He added that a Russian oil refinery about 1,350 kilometers from the Ukrainian border was also hit.

Zelensky also reported on Ukrainian strikes on Russian logistics centers, without giving details.

“It is important to note that the operation against Russian logistics, which supplies the occupation army with drone components, navigation equipment and military equipment, continues“, the Ukrainian head of state said in the application Telegram.

Russia said earlier today that it had shot down 571 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, Agence France-Presse reported.

"Overnight, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 571 unmanned aerial vehicles," the Russian military said in a statement.

It was reported that Ukrainian drones had also hit the Leningrad region. This morning, warehouses of Russia's largest online trading company "Wildberries" were hit in St. Petersburg.

Russia also said that its forces had struck three Ukrainian ports overnight. The attacks targeted infrastructure – including loading and unloading facilities and fuel tanks – used by Kiev's armed forces, Reuters reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry said air-to-air missiles and attack drones had hit the ports of Odessa, Izmail and Nikolaev. The ministry said the strikes were part of a large-scale campaign against Ukraine.

A statement said that in Odessa, fuel and lubricant storage tanks intended for the Ukrainian army were hit, and in Izmail, unloading facilities and storage bases used for military cargo, including naval drones, were hit. A floating dry dock in Izmail was also hit.

The Russian ministry also reported that its forces had struck a cargo ship in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikolaev that was unloading military cargo.

Reuters notes that it could not independently confirm the Russian Defense Ministry's information.

Geneva-based vegetable oil producer Allseeds earlier announced it was suspending operations in the Odessa region due to increasing Russian attacks on port infrastructure. This is the third company to announce such a measure recently.