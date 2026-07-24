"Foreign Agents": Execution of Dissidents in Russia

The actions of the Russian authorities against the so-called "foreign agents" are a "civil execution" of dissidents in Russia. Tatyana Felgenhauer explains from personal experience what it means to be blacklisted.

I was included in the register of "foreign agents" in the fall of 2022. It was clear that the move was political - according to the decision of the Ministry of Justice, I was designated an "agent" because I work for the interests of Germany and Ukraine: for my regular cooperation with DW and for the simple reposting of a recording of Ukrainian President Zelensky on my Telegram channel.

From the very beginning, I refused to comply with the requirements of the law on "foreign agents" - in my opinion, it is discriminatory and unconstitutional. And it is written in such a way that it simply cannot be complied with. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before the Ministry of Justice decides that it is time to impose a fine or initiate criminal proceedings.

The Legendary Friday

It soon became clear that the Ministry of Justice is declaring people "foreign agents" with incredible speed - it updates the list every Friday. I never understood how it works, but I know very well - there is nothing to be congratulated for. This is not an award, not a prize, and not a certificate for a "quality person". This is a humiliating stigma, a status that greatly complicates life.

Every Friday I write to my friends and colleagues as a sign of support and sympathy. And the people on the list are growing more and more.

Second-class citizens

It may seem to you that "civil execution" sounds exaggerated and dramatic, but the current actions of the Russian authorities cannot be called anything else. Imagine that you are a "foreign agent" (keeping in mind that there are a variety of people on the list, including a milkmaid from the Tula region). In this situation, you cannot dispose of part of your income - it must go into a special account. Each of your public appearances (text, audio or video - it doesn't matter) must be accompanied by a special mark that you are an "agent".

You must report all your financial transactions to the Ministry of Justice. You become a toxic contact, because your interlocutors can be put on the same register if they talk to you in public.

From the very beginning, it was clear that the authorities would not stop with the restrictions that were mentioned. From the regular appearances of the Speaker of the Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, it is clear how much he is annoyed by the fact that many famous "foreign agents" have not died in emigration, but continue to work and earn. Therefore, artists and writers, for example, were deprived of income from their albums, books, films and other copyrights. But this apparently seemed little to the authorities, which is why the "foreign agents" they were forbidden to teach, to carry out educational activities, to distribute advertising. All this looked like an attempt at economic strangulation.

After the introduction of the new rules aimed at politically persecuted emigrants, we will already be faced with a restriction of basic civil rights. For example, if you are on this list (which, by the way, includes not only "foreign agents", but also everyone who is noticed to be involved in "political" cases), you will not be able to use the services of a notary. For me, in practice, this means that they will not issue me a general power of attorney and it will be impossible to represent my interests in Russia. In addition, I will be denied consular services. This means that I cannot obtain or change my passport. I will not be able to sell or transfer to someone a car or real estate. And if the latter is not relevant for me, for many who remain in Russia the question is a matter of principle.

What can be done?

What choice does the Russian Federation leave me? In the eyes of the state, I am an enemy of the people. And I can have neither documents, nor money, nor social guarantees such as a pension - basic rights. I cannot return to Russia - criminal cases will certainly send me to a colony. And I can only stay outside Russia if I have refugee status or another citizenship. And my movements around the world are difficult due to the ongoing search.

So I have only one thing left - to continue working. To tell the maximum number of people who are ready to listen, what Putin's regime is. To prevent the country from becoming accustomed to war and internal repression. To demand support for Ukraine and for those who are fighting against Putin.

I'm afraid that nothing will change as long as this regime exists. And civil execution will no longer be imposed on "foreign agents", but on everyone who does not like the government. Anyone can find themselves in this situation.