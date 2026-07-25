Death toll in Venezuela passes 5,500 after quakes

The number of confirmed victims of the catastrophic earthquake in Venezuela, which struck the country on June 24, 2026, reached 5,546 people.

The new data were officially announced in a statement by the government spokesman, retransmitted by world news agencies and humanitarian platforms (source: facebook.com/nextquake).

A month after the earthquakes, the humanitarian situation remains critical. According to the updated report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) the total number of injured is exactly 16,740 people (source: reliefweb.int). Rescue teams and volunteers continue to clear tons of debris in search of survivors or bodies of the dead, as tens of thousands of people are still officially missing (source: aljazeera.com).

Chronology of the disaster

The double blow : The tragedy was caused by the so-called “double tremor“ (doublet earthquake). The first, with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale, served as a harbinger, and only 39 seconds later the main destructive tremor with a magnitude of 7.5 followed (source: nytimes.com).

: The tragedy was caused by the so-called “double tremor“ (doublet earthquake). The first, with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale, served as a harbinger, and only 39 seconds later the main destructive tremor with a magnitude of 7.5 followed (source: nytimes.com). Epicenter : The seismic event was localized in the northwestern part of the country (Municipality of Veroes, State of Yaraqui) and along the San Sebastian fault system (source: en.wikipedia.org).

: The seismic event was localized in the northwestern part of the country (Municipality of Veroes, State of Yaraqui) and along the San Sebastian fault system (source: en.wikipedia.org). Aftershocks: So far, authorities have registered over 1,500 aftershocks, further complicating field work and worsening the psychological state of the population.

Massive destruction and economic collapse

The coastal state of La Guaira and the capital Caracas were the hardest hit. According to the World Bank, direct physical damage from the earthquake amounted to nearly $19.6 billion (source: euronews.com).

Over 47% of the destruction has affected residential buildings, leaving nearly 18,000 people completely homeless (source: reuters.com). International organizations such as “Doctors Without Borders“ (MSF) are deploying mobile clinics to provide drinking water and primary health care to thousands of distressed citizens on the streets and in overcrowded camps (source: reliefweb.int).