US sanctions against Russia under threat

US foreign policy has entered a critical phase of deep restructuring, torn between new economic measures against Moscow and the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The positions of the administration of President Donald Trump regarding Russia and Iran are facing serious obstacles on Capitol Hill and in the context of the upcoming US midterm elections.

Trump suspends the deal with Iran due to the US elections

President Donald Trump has officially stated that he does not intend to rush into signing a new agreement with Tehran, despite increasing pressure and ongoing diplomatic probing. His remarks came directly from the Oval Office, where he stressed that talks are ongoing and Iran appears "more serious than ever," but finalizing a deal takes time to do right.

Republican strategists have expressed serious concerns that the ongoing war with Iran, combined with high fuel prices and energy instability, could undermine the party's position in the upcoming US elections in November. However, Trump demonstrated composure, saying: “Despite what everyone says about the election, I'm in no rush. We have to do it right. The election will take care of itself“.

Bloomberg: White House Seeks Billions for Operations Against Iran

While diplomacy is at a standstill, the US House of Representatives has already taken decisive steps to secure military action. As the media Bloomberg learned, Republicans in Congress have approved a massive budget plan worth $95 billion, aimed primarily at financing Trump's operations against Iran.

The financial framework provides for the rapid activation of $73 billion for direct spending related to the conflict in the Middle East, despite sharp resistance from Democrats in the Senate. In parallel, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth informed congressmen that the five-month campaign against Iran has already cost the treasury at least $37.5 billion due to the intensive use of high-precision and expensive weapons systems.

New York Times: Trump's tariffs threaten sanctions against Russia

On the European front, American legislation is also struggling. The authoritative publication The New York Times reported that a long-prepared, comprehensive bill on sanctions against Russia is under direct threat of failure.

The package of punitive measures, originally initiated in memory of the late Senator Lindsey Graham, is facing unexpected resistance due to Donald Trump's insistence on tying the sanctions to the imposition of unilateral tariffs. The dispute in Congress arose over the texts that provide for up to 100% tariffs on the leading buyers of Russian oil and gas, including key partners and countries such as China and India.

Some lawmakers express serious concerns that such a move would exclude Congress from making foreign policy decisions and give the president too much power. Due to the lack of consensus, the House of Representatives left Washington for the summer recess without reaching an agreement, leaving the fate of the Russian sanctions in the hands of the Senate in the coming weeks.