NATO is moving to a new model of conducting high-tech operations, adapted to the realities of the front in Ukraine.

In a statement to the media group Business Insider, General Alexus Grinkevich said that modern conflicts require full readiness for operations in an environment heavily saturated with drones and electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

According to the general, the pact forces conduct daily analyses of Ukrainian tactics for countering air threats. "Technologies are developing extremely rapidly and we maintain constant contact with the front line to understand the dynamics of change," the senior commander added to Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Key Highlights in Alliance Modernization

The change in doctrine covers several critical areas that aim to increase the flexibility of combat units:

Integration of artificial intelligence : Control systems will process data from thousands of autonomous drones simultaneously.

: Control systems will process data from thousands of autonomous drones simultaneously. Flexible supply chains : Testing a model borrowed from Ukraine, in which software updates are made directly on the ground within hours.

: Testing a model borrowed from Ukraine, in which software updates are made directly on the ground within hours. Operations in a Saturated EW Environment: NATO military units are trained to operate in complete GPS and communication channel jamming.

General Grinkevich pointed out that allied countries are accelerating their investments in the defense industry to meet new requirements for mass production and technological perfection. The experience of the Ukrainian army is proving to be key to NATO's transformation into a structure ready for immediate large-scale actions in a new generation conflict.