Russia Attacks Kiev and Krivoy Rog with Ballistics

Russia attacks Kiev and Kryvyi Rih with ballistics

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine, injuries and fires

On the night of August 16, 2026, Russian occupation troops launched a massive combined strike with ballistic missiles and strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on several major cities in Ukraine. The capital Kiev, Krivoy Rog, Kamenskoye and Kremenchug were subjected to serious shelling. At 4:35 a.m., local authorities reported serious material damage, fires, and injured civilians.

Industrial Strike in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, an airstrike was declared at 00:58 a.m. due to the threat of "Shahed" drones, to which a ballistic threat was added seconds later. The missile strikes hit two industrial enterprises in the city, where large-scale fires immediately broke out. The chairman of the Regional Military Administration (OVA), Alexander Gandzha, confirmed that one person was injured and is currently receiving emergency medical care. Rescue teams continue to work at the sites of the hits. The head of the city's Defense Council, Alexander Vilkul, also emphasized the combined nature of the attack.

Fires in two districts of the capital Kiev

Almost simultaneously, Russian forces attacked Kiev with at least four ballistic missiles, most likely launched from Iskander missile systems from the area of the Russian city of Bryansk. Air defense forces were immediately activated, and debris fell in the Obolonsky and Goloseevsky districts of the capital.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) and Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the following incidents occurred as a result of the falling debris:

In the Obolon district: fires broke out in non-residential premises at two different addresses, with several parked cars also catching fire near one of them.

In the Goloseevsky district: a fire was registered on the territory of a non-residential building.

As of 03:35, the Kyiv City Fire and Rescue Service officially confirmed at least one injured citizen in the capital. The rescue services of the State Emergency Service (SES) have been mobilized on the ground to control the fire.

Shooting in Kremenchug and Kamenskoye

In addition to Kiev and Krivoy Rog, the Ukrainian Air Force confirmed the movement of high-speed ballistic targets towards Kremenchug (Poltava region) and Kamenskoye (Dnipropetrovsk region), where explosions also occurred and the damage is being determined.

(Sources of information in the material: Ukrainskaya Pravda (https://www.pravda.com.ua), Korrespondent.net (https://korrespondent.net), TSN (https://tsn.ua) and NV (https://nv.ua))