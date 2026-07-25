High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaia Kallas announced the official decision of Brussels to summon the acting permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the EU, Karen Malayan.

The diplomatic measure was taken in response to the series of massive Russian air strikes over Ukraine, which affected civilians and foreign objects.

Reasons for the diplomatic clash

The main reason for the sharp decision of European diplomacy was the recent attacks on Kiev and other regions in the country. According to an official statement by Kaia Kalas, published on the social network X, these actions are not random. „Russian indiscriminate attacks on Kiev and other regions cause civilian casualties intentionally, not by accident“, Kalas emphasized.

Additional tension was also caused by the direct strike against the honorary consulate of Latvia in the city of Slavyansk (Eastern Ukraine). The head of European diplomacy condemned the attack and described it as an act of „complete disregard for international law“ by Moscow.

New sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex

In addition to calling Karen Malayan for explanations in Brussels, Kaia Kallas announced that she would propose to the member states the introduction of additional restrictive measures. The new sanctions will be aimed directly at individuals and legal entities linked to the Russian military-industrial complex, with the aim of limiting Moscow's capacity to wage war.

The EU continues to maintain its full presence and diplomatic mission in Ukraine, categorically rejecting attempts to escalate the conflict.