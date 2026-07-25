"The Show Must Go On: Trump Dinners with White House Correspondents

„The Show Must Go On“, declared US President Donald Trump categorically during the long-awaited and postponed gala dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association, PBS reported.

The event, which was initially interrupted in April due to an assassination attempt on the head of state, was held under extremely tight security measures at the „Waldorf Astoria“ hotel in Washington, NBC News reported. During his speech, the head of state combined traditional political humor with important foreign and domestic policy messages.

A Third Term and the Reluctance to bulletproof vest

In front of a packed room of journalists and dignitaries, Trump humorously approached the topic of his personal safety and political future:

The question of a third term: The president jokingly raised the question of the possibility of remaining in power for a third term, provoking mixed reactions and laughter among the media representatives present.

The president jokingly raised the question of the possibility of remaining in power for a third term, provoking mixed reactions and laughter among the media representatives present. The refusal of a bulletproof vest: Trump explained to the audience why he does not want to wear a protective bulletproof vest during public events, arguing with his personal style, comfort and vision before the nation.

Harsh measures against the National Museum of American History

In addition to the jokes about himself, hours before the event, the president took real administrative action, The Guardian writes. Trump signed an executive order ordering the placement of warning signs in front of the National Museum of American History at the Smithsonian Institution, Fox News reported.

According to the White House, the exhibits there promote “progressive and leftist ideology“ that distorts US history. Signs will tell visitors that the exhibitions contain “inaccurate information“ and will redirect them to alternative sources, Reuters added.

Readiness for dialogue with Iran on the nuclear deal

In foreign policy, the American leader has demonstrated pragmatism amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, The Times of Israel wrote. Trump expressed his full readiness to listen to new proposals from Iranian representatives on the parameters of a potential nuclear deal. The statement comes weeks after the signing of the interim memorandum of understanding and at a time when the two countries are trying to negotiate a lasting agreement on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera emphasizes.