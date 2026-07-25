Russian artillery shelling in Kherson kills man

The ongoing strikes by the Russian army in southern Ukraine have claimed the life of another civilian in the Kherson region.

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have systematically shelled the city of Kherson and over 40 settlements in the region, using heavy artillery, combat aircraft and dozens of drones.

The head of the Kherson regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, confirmed in a statement that as a result of the enemy attacks, a man has died and dozens of other civilians have been injured. Critical and social infrastructure facilities were hit, including a hospital in the village of Belozerka, where two nurses were injured.

According to the local prosecutor's office, at least 11 multi-story buildings and nine private houses were damaged, as well as dozens of vehicles and mobile phone towers. Rescue teams and prosecutors are continuing on-site investigations to register further war crimes against the civilian population.