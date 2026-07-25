Airstrike exchange! Ukrainian forces downed one cruise missile and 127 Russian drones last night

Ukraine's air defense forces shot down one Kh-59/69 precision-guided cruise missile and 127 unmanned aerial vehicles last night in Russian attacks on Ukraine, Ukrinform reported, citing a post on "Telegram" of the Air Force of Ukraine, BTA writes.

From 18:00 local time (and Bulgarian time) yesterday, Russian forces launched an attack using two Kh-59/69 cruise missiles (launched from the airspace over the Black Sea) and 157 drones of the "Shahed", "Gerbera", "Italmas" type and "Bolderol", as well as decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Rostov regions, Primorsky-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar Territory), Khvardiyse and Chauda (in the temporarily occupied Crimea) and from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Donetsk region.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, Air Defense Forces, electronic warfare units, anti-drone groups and mobile groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Data is current as of 07:30 this morning.

A total of 26 attack drones struck nine targets, with debris found on four of them. The Kh-59/69 missile did not reach its target.

Ukrainian forces reported that the attacks are continuing and Russian drones are still in Ukrainian airspace.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that last night Russian air defense systems shot down and destroyed 328 Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Russian Federation and the waters of the Sea of Azov, TASS notes.